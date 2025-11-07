Months after driving school closes, reimbursements finally on their way

BATON ROUGE - The Office of Motor Vehicles says people waiting on reimbursement from a driving school will soon be getting their money back.

Trinity Driving School closed its doors in May, without warning, after 27 years of serving the Baton Rouge community. Parents reached out to 2 On Your Side, unsure of what to do about the process of enrolling their child elsewhere and how to get their money back.

The Louisiana OMV, which oversees driving schools, says the commissioner signed the necessary paperwork this week to reimburse those students.

The state will release that money once it receives it from the bond company. In Louisiana, private driving schools post a bond with the OMV as part of their licensing process. The bonds are renewed every two years.