Monday's Health Report: What is Naloxone and How Can it Save Someone's Life?

BATON ROUGE — Opioid related deaths have been on the decline, but the recovery drug helping make that possible may be losing popularity.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, nearly 105,000 people died from drug overdose in 2023, and 76% of those were related to opioids.

Naloxone, the reversal medication for opioid overdose, has been available for purchase over the counter and without a prescription since September 2023.

Officials are praising the drug, noting its success in fighting the nation's opioid crisis, but concerns have arisen as the sales for the medication have slowed.

With a $45 price tag and an emergency-use-only purpose, some Americans may not feel the drug is worth the cost. 

Experts say that with increased visibility and possible health insurance coverage, access to the life-saving medication could increase.

For now, it is important to know that you could save a life with a medication readily available from your local pharmacy.

