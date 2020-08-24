81°
Latest Weather Blog
Monday's Health Report
Watch the 2 Your Health report for Monday, Aug. 24, 2020.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Nursing shortage amid pandemic leads OLOL, BRCC to offer free health care...
-
Man charged with stabbing girlfriend to death dies in jail from apparent...
-
Maintenance crews busy checking generators ahead of storm
-
East Baton Rouge braces for potential impact of Marco, Laura
-
TRAFFIC ALERT: Crash on I-10 West at Pecue Lane