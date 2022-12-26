Monday PM Forecast: The 70s will be back before you know it

Temperatures are climbing and moisture is returning.

THE FORECAST

Tonight & Tomorrow: The cold is on its way out, but we still have another chilly night on deck. Temperatures tonight will bottom out just above freezing. Areas north of Baton Rouge will likely hit that freezing mark briefly. Baton Rouge is expected to hit 34° overnight. Then into Tuesday afternoon, temperatures will be in the mid-50s with mostly sunny skies.

Up Next: Wednesday morning will start out will temperatures above freezing, but still cold, in the 40s. Wednesday afternoon high temperatures will be in the low 70s with mostly sunny skies. Overnight lows start to climb faster into Thursday morning, they will be in the upper 50s. Temperatures will trend in the 70s through the rest of the 7-day forecast. The warm pattern will bring with it the next chance for rain. Showers and storms will be possible starting Friday morning and lasting through the day Friday. Into Saturday morning there may be one or two left over showers. Right now, it looks like the shower activity will clear out before the evening hours on New Year’s Eve. The timing of rain can still shift, so stay connected and we will keep you ahead of the storms. Sunday, New Year’s Day we may see a few showers later in the day ahead of the next rain maker on Monday. Click here to see the 7-day forecast.

