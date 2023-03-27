Monday PM Forecast: showers possible this evening, more expected tomorrow

Tracking the latest front moving through early tomorrow.

THE FORECAST

Tonight & Tomorrow: There will still be some isolated showers possible this evening. Any storms that bubbles up may be capable of producing small hail. Stay weather aware. Overnight temperatures will hold warm and humid in the mid-60s as a cold front begins to creep into the area. Rain will start just before sunrise. The line of showers and storms will push through quickly. There is a chance for these showers to be on the strong side and even possibly severe. The main threats will be for gusty winds, hail, and a spin up tornado. Showers will be out of the area by lunch. Once the system is through, temperatures will hold cool in the 60s through the afternoon.

Up Next: The cold front that pushed through will leave us feeling cool and comfortable for your Wednesday. Winds will be breezy out of the north with temperatures in the low-50s. Throughout the day there will be plenty of sunshine, but temperatures will hold cooler in the low-70s. The dry, cool pattern will stick around into Thursday with daytime highs topping out in the upper-70s. Friday into the weekend showers will return back into the forecast, but we are not tracking any total washouts. Click here to see the 7-day forecast.