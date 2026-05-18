Monday PM Forecast: ramping into a stormy pattern

An active weather pattern will lock into place over the Gulf Coast, bringing frequent rounds of heavy showers and thunderstorms through the Memorial Day Weekend. Both street and poor drainage flooding could become problems due to repeated rounds of rain.

Summery: humid with pop-ups through Tuesday

Surge of T-Storms: busy afternoons Wednesday through Friday

Memorial Day Weekend: no washouts but plenty of reason for indoor backup plans

Tonight & Tomorrow: Any lingering evening showers will quickly fade with the loss of daytime heating, leaving behind partly cloudy skies overnight. The warm, muggy air is here to stay, keeping overnight lows at a sticky 73°. Tuesday will be yet another very warm and humid day with highs surging to 87°. Southerly winds will keep drawing in Gulf moisture, boosting rain chances. Afternoon downpours will be on the map for about half of the Capital Area. While these scattered, summer-like storms won’t cause a total washout, they could still impact afternoon plans and the evening drive.

Into Tuesday night, a line of storms to the northwest will require close monitoring. Most forecast guidance shows them falling apart before they get here, but there is a chance they hold together longer than expected. Should this occur, storm chances would remain high later into the night. For now, this is something to watch.





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Up Next: A firehose of deep Gulf moisture will aim right for the central Gulf Coast starting Wednesday. Combined with a relentless series of weather disturbances passing overhead, rain is going to be a constant fixture in the Storm Station forecast. 80% of the area will see rain on Wednesday and Friday, with coverage hovering at 70% on Thursday and over Memorial Day Weekend. Daily commutes, afternoon errands, and after-school sports could face storm delays. Afternoons will be favored for the most action, although some nighttime storms are not off the table on occasion. If you are planning Memorial Day cookouts, pool parties, or neighborhood gatherings, you will absolutely want to arrange a covered or indoor alternative. Through Monday, 2-5" of rain can be expected. As usual, a few small, point locations could see as much as double that amount. Especially where thunderstorms occur multiple days in a row, runoff could slow down, leading to some street and poor drainage flooding. The added cloud cover and rain will hold temperatures back a few degrees, but the humidity will keep a full summerlike steam over the region.

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– Josh

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