Monday PM Forecast: moderating temperatures through the week

Expect gradually warming temperatures through the week. Rain will be tough to come by with Saturday being the next earliest chance.

Next 24 Hours: As skies open up tonight, thermometers will be able to fall a bit more than this morning. Low temperatures will end up right around freezing, currently expected to stay a degree or two above along and south of the I-10/12 corridor. Winds will be light and northerly. On Tuesday, much more sun is expected and high temperatures are pegged for the upper 50s. One or two neighborhoods could certainly reach the low 60s.

Up Next: A very dry air mass will result in mainly clear skies and a large range in high and low temperatures through the rest of the week. Some weak, upper level disturbances could result in a few cirrus clouds mixing in at times but that is about it. On Wednesday, lows will be in the mid 30s with highs in the low 60s. Those numbers will moderate to the low 40s and low 70s by the weekend. Saturday night, a cold front will come through the area, but likely without precipitation. Another pop of cold air will follow for Sunday and Monday. CLICK HERE for your detailed 7-Day Forecast.

The Explanation: A surface high pressure system will be building in from the west through Tuesday and is expected to park through the end of the week. The result will be dry conditions including no rain, few clouds and very low humidity. As the week goes on, expect a gradual increase in high temperatures, still in the 50s on Tuesday but reaching the mid 60s by Wednesday and upper 60s later in the week. By the weekend, an upper level trough of low pressure will move across our forecast area, sending a cold front through on Saturday. There will not be a whole lot of moisture in the atmosphere as this system arrives so we do not expect much in terms of precipitation out of this one. Some areas off the coast may see isolated showers Saturday, but inland areas are likely to remain dry. Behind this front, the trough in the upper levels will slide east as a ridge builds in from the west with another surface high pressure also building in from the west. This will continue the stretch of dry weather. Temperatures will take a brief dive the front on Saturday, dropping back down to the mid to upper 50s, with lows below freezing possibly Sunday and Monday.

--Josh

The Storm Station is here for you, on every platform. Your weather updates can be found on News 2, wbrz.com, and the WBRZ WX App on your Apple or Android device. Follow WBRZ Weather on Facebook and Twitter for even more weather updates while you are on the go.