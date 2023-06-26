Monday PM forecast: Cranking up the heat

THE FORECAST

Tonight & Tomorrow: Now that the rain has completely moved out of our area, the heat is back on. Before the sunsets, temperatures will climb back into the 90s and it will feel even hotter. A HEAT ADVISORY is in effect until 7pm tonight. Tomorrow we are expecting temperatures to be even warmer. An EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING has been put in place from 10am to 7pm tomorrow. The difference is that with an ADVISORY the threshold is hitting 107° heat index temperatures, for a WARNING heat index values will be greater than 113°. Regardless some serious heat is on the way with no real relief. Showers will be far and few so heat is the big story this week.

Up Next: Waking up Wednesday, temperatures will be in the low-80s. Daytime highs will top out near 100°. A string of heat advisories and excessive heat warnings is expected. This hot stretch will provide some record breaking heat, not only in the afternoons but also for your morning lows. Average morning temperatures are the low-to-mid 70s, and every morning we will be waking up hot and humid in the low-80s. By the afternoon, everyday we have a good shot at reaching triple digit heat, this is near 10° warmer than the average for this time of year. The heat is holding on well into the weekend. Click here to see the 7-day forecast.

In the Tropics:

The Storm Station is keeping a close eye on the tropics, the remnants of Cindy will not impact the local area.

