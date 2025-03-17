67°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Monday morning crash on Bonnet Carre causes traffic delays heading to Kenner, New Orleans

2 hours 58 minutes 57 seconds ago Monday, March 17 2025 Mar 17, 2025 March 17, 2025 8:24 AM March 17, 2025 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Sarah Lawrence

KENNER - Traffic snagged on the eastbound Bonnet Carre Spillway Bridge Monday morning after a crash involving multiple vehicles. 

Traffic cameras on the bridge showed a handful of vehicles pulled into the right lane. It was not immediately clear whether there were any injuries. 

Drivers were encouraged to take an alternate route to the airport or to New Orleans if they were heading that way. 

Trending News

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days