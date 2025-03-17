67°
Monday morning crash on Bonnet Carre causes traffic delays heading to Kenner, New Orleans
KENNER - Traffic snagged on the eastbound Bonnet Carre Spillway Bridge Monday morning after a crash involving multiple vehicles.
Traffic cameras on the bridge showed a handful of vehicles pulled into the right lane. It was not immediately clear whether there were any injuries.
Drivers were encouraged to take an alternate route to the airport or to New Orleans if they were heading that way.
