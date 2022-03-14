Monday AM Forecast: Widespread storms will move in early Tuesday morning

Storms will move in tonight! Tuesday morning commute will likely be moving slower than normal due to the rain.

THE FORECAST

Today & Tonight: Temperatures are recovering fast after that cold blast over the weekend. Skies will be partly cloudy today with temperatures in the low 70s. Skies will become overcast at times and a few spotty showers will be possible. Not everyone will see rain. Those that do, rain will be light, and it will not last very long. Temperatures tonight will be in the mid to upper 50s. Storms will roll in early Tuesday morning.

Up Next: Tuesday morning will start with a line of showers and storms approaching from the northwest. Areas furthest northwest will start to see showers as early as 2 a.m. Showers and storms will start up ahead of the line between 3 and 4 a.m. Conditions will be stormy in the Baton Rouge area between about 4 and 7 o’clock in the morning. Storms are set to clear the viewing area before the noon hour. It will be mostly dry and partly sunny in the afternoon. Temperatures will warm into the 70s on Tuesday even with the rain.

The rest of the week will bring more 70s. Temperatures will warn through the week, some areas may scratch 80° on Thursday. The next round of afternoon showers will come in and out on Friday. That leaves us with clear skies and temperatures in the 70s over the St. Patrick’s Day weekend. Click here to see the 7-day forecast.

Reminder: With the threat for impactful weather— thunderstorms —please have access to alerts through Tuesday.