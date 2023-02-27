Monday AM Forecast: Warm and windy today with rain coming in later this week

Keep an eye on the forecast this week. We could see some stronger storms before the weekend gets here.

THE FORECAST

Today & Tonight: It will be warm and breezy today. Winds will be out of the south moving about 15-20 mph. Skies will be partly cloudy and high temperatures will be near 84°. The record high for today is 85°. If we end up hitting 85°, that would make 5 days of record breaking heat in a row. Some slightly lower humidity will last through tonight with lows near 60°.

Up Next: Warm and muggy conditions will last through Thursday. Temperatures will trend in the low 80s with overnight temperatures in the 60s. The next big weather maker comes in late Thursday into early Friday morning. A cold front will bring some shower activity early Friday morning, and early indicators show that some storms may be strong or even severe. Be sure you stay connected as we learn more about the strength and timing of storms later this week. Temperatures on the backside of this front will be in the 60s with lower humidity. We are trending dry for the weekend. Click here to see the 7-day forecast.

