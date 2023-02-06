Monday AM Forecast: Sunny and dry for now

Temperatures will climb for the first half of the week and then rain moves in.

THE FORECAST

Today & Tonight: Temperatures will be warming up. Today will be mostly sunny with highs in the low 70s. Tonight, temperatures will be in the mid-50s.

Up Next: On Tuesday some humidity will return and a stray shower or two will be possible in the afternoon. Most will be dry, and temperatures will be in the upper 70s. On Wednesday the humidity will keep building up and temperatures will be near 80°. By Wednesday evening showers will become widespread across south Louisiana. They will continue on and off through the night and will be clearing around sunrise time on Thursday. Rainfall totals will be 1-2+ inches. Isolated higher amount may briefly overwhelm the drains. Look out for those typical problem spots while it is actively raining. After showers clear on Thursday morning, temperatures will be much cooler on the other side. Thursday afternoon will have temperatures in the 60s and then they will drop into the 40s heading into Friday morning. Friday afternoon will be mostly sunny with high temperatures maxing out in the upper 50s. You can expect partly cloudy skies and high temperatures in the upper 50s for Saturday and Sunday too. Click here to see the 7-day forecast.

