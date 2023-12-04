Monday AM Forecast: Sunglasses needed as sunshine dominates all week

Expect sunny and dry conditions for the workweek. Temperatures will be mild in the 60s most days, which is about average for this time of the year. The next chance of rain arrives on Saturday.

Today & Tonight: Temperatures around the state range from the upper 40s to the 50s this morning as cloud cover lingering from the weekend keeps them from dropping any lower. A weak cold front passes through the state this morning, allowing for slightly cooler temperatures over the next few days. Today will be partly sunny as afternoon highs are expected in the upper 60s. This evening, a few clouds will hang around into the overnight but chillier temps will be recorded tomorrow morning as they dip into the lower 40s around the state.

Up Next: This upcoming week is going to be relatively quiet weather wise with highs in the 60's and lows in the 40's. We will be completely dry with lots of sunshine. Thursday morning looks to be the coolest morning with a low in the upper 30's. Temperatures will start to warm up by the end of the week in front of our next potential storm system on Saturday. Over the next few days, details on this system will become more clear so make sure to check in with the Storm Station each day for the latest updates.

-- Emma Kate Cowan

