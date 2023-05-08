Monday AM Forecast: Sticky and humid to start the week with repeated rounds of rain expected

Sneaky showers will be around the area every afternoon for the next 7-days.

THE FORECAST

Today & Tonight: Monday morning muggies are back. Temperatures this morning will hold in the low-70s with high humidity. Our northern areas will see some showers this morning, the rain will fizzle out just after sunrise. Unfortunately, more showers and storms will push through the area this afternoon. Most people will see a shower before the day is over. Showers are expected to start bubbling up just in time for your afternoon commute.

Up Next: Overnight, we will continue to see cloudy skies and temperatures will struggle to fall back into the low-70s. The same hot and humid pattern will continue into Tuesday. Daytime highs will top out in the mid-80s, and showers will begin to pop up right on schedule. The hot and humid pattern is locked into the forecast for the next 7-days. Not everyone will see rain everyday, but there will be sneaky showers around the area every afternoon. Click here to see the 7-day forecast.