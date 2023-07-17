Monday AM Forecast: Showers possible and the heat continues on

More showers possible today, but the heat stays locked in.

THE FORECAST

Today & Tonight: Most of the area under a HEAT ADVISORY again today. Starting off this Monday morning different than the hot and humid trend we saw last week. Temperatures are below average for this time of year, only by about 3° but it counts! Some patchy fog will continue to develop until the sunrises. As the day goes on temperatures will sky rocket into the mid-to-upper 90s, and this is exactly why we are now on day 6 of heat advisories for our area. Heat index values will be from 105-110°. Showers and storms are expected to start firing up by 2pm. There is a possibility to see heavy rain again today with any showers that develop. The rain is much needed, but after today the pattern just stays hot and humid with little to no rain.

Up Next: The heat continues on for the rest of the workweek. Temperatures will be waking up in the upper-70s for Tuesday. BY the afternoon hours, daytime highs are expected to reach the upper-90s and feels like temperatures will be 10-15° warmer than the actual air temperature. A HEAT ADVISORY is likely to be re-issued for Tuesday. Our forecast will continue to dry out for the rest of the workweek. Showers will be far and few, so the heat will take over. There will be a HEAT ADVISORY most days this week, and relief is not expected until your weekend. Click here to see the 7-day forecast.

In the Tropics: Subtropical Depression Don is barely hanging on and should dissipate over the next few days. The Gulf of Mexico, Caribbean and western Atlantic Basin are quiet and no activity is anticipated.