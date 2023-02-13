Monday AM Forecast: Scattered showers will be back tomorrow

Scattered showers will be back in the forecast for Valentine's Day.

THE FORECAST

Today & Tonight: After a chilly start, temperatures today will be near 70 degrees with partly cloudy skies. Tonight, temperatures will be in the low 50s.

Up Next: Tuesday will be cloudy with scattered showers in and out starting in the afternoon. Temperatures will be in the 70s. It will not rain all day, but you may run into several rounds of rain. The gloomy skies with spotty showers will continue into Wednesday too with temperatures in the 70s. Wednesday showers will be possible in the morning and afternoon. It will not be a total washout, but clouds will be around all day. Then, a cold front will come through on Thursday and spark up the rest of the moisture. Storms on Thursday may have some lightning and thunder. Storms will clear by Thursday night, and we are looking dry for the weekend. Rainfall totals for the week are expected to be about 1 inch across all of south Louisiana. There may be isolated higher amounts, but overall rainfall is expected to be manageable. Into the weekend temperatures will fall into the 30s for Friday morning. Friday afternoon will be sunny and highs will be in the mid-50s. Saturday morning will start out in the mid-30s and high temperatures will be in the mid-50s with mostly sunny skies. Sunday looks mostly sunny too with temperatures warmer, in the mid-60s. Click here to see the 7-day forecast.

