Monday AM Forecast: Rinse and repeat pattern locking in

Spotty showers moving in starting today.



THE FORECAST

Today & Tonight: The heat on repeat pattern is officially broken! Today is our first day in eight days without a heat alert across the area, but I cannot say that we will be seeing a huge cool down. Starting off this Monday warm and muggy. A few clouds are moving through early, and by the afternoon there will be mostly cloudy skies. Forecast highs are expected to hit the mid-90s again, but spotty showers make a come back. If you are one of the lucky ones to see showers, you will be sitting a bit cooler during the afternoon.

Up Next: With rain returning back into the forecast, the heat on repeat pattern will begin to break up. Tuesday will start the same. Temperatures warm and muggy throughout the morning then hot and humid by the afternoon. Isolated showers will pop-up right on schedule during the peak times of daytime heating. Showers on 4th of July will help cool some of us down and will overall make for a cooler night for fireworks and celebrations. This same trend is set to continue into the rest of the workweek. The heat on repeat pattern takes a step back and the rinse and repeat pattern sets in. By the middle of the workweek, daytime highs will be right around average in the low-90s with sneaky PM showers every afternoon. Click here to see the 7-day forecast.