Monday AM Forecast: More heat and rain this afternoon

Pool days are HERE, but you will be dodging some spotty showers for the next few days.

THE FORECAST

Today & Tonight: After a mostly quiet weekend, showers and storms return to the forecast. The Monday morning muggies are back again in the forecast. Temperatures in the low-70s this morning, but by the afternoon hours the 90s are back again. Humidity stays high and feels like temperatures will be in the upper-90s again today. Showers and storms will begin to bubble up just after lunch. Not everyone will see showers today, but the summertime-like heat and humidity are the perfect recipe to get spotty PM showers.

Up Next: The pattern repeats on Tuesday and Wednesday. Each morning we will be waking up in the upper-60s, and by the afternoon hours we will be seeing the low-90s. Sneaky showers will bubble up right on schedule during the afternoon hours. Thursday we do begin to dry out and cool off some in the forecast. Daytime highs will top out in the mid-to-upper 80s by the end of the workweek. Click here to see the 7-day forecast.