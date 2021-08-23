Monday AM Forecast: Heat Advisory out again today

The Heat Advisory continues for the WBRZ viewing area.

THE FORECAST

Today & Tonight: A Heat Advisory has been issued again today for the heat index values that are set to climb to near 110 degrees. Be sure to drink plenty of water and take frequent breaks from the sun while working outside. A few showers will move through this afternoon, areas north and east of Baton Rouge are more likely to see rain today. Any showers will only offer temporary heat relief. Overnight temperatures will be in the mid-70s.

Up Next: Tuesday will be a near repeat of Monday with afternoon temperatures in the low 90s and the heat index in the triple digits. The heat alerts will likely continue for Tuesday. A few afternoon showers will be around on Tuesday, but showers will be more numerous on Wednesday. It may be enough to break the hot streak. Temperatures will still trend in the low 90s, but the heat index will be slightly more manageable. Showers will be more widespread in the afternoon on Thursday and Friday. Click here to see the 7-day forecast.

In the Tropics:

Henri is now a tropical depression about 60 miles north of New York City. It is drifting east at 1 mph and will pick up speed by the end of the day. Henri will eventually move back out to sea and continue moving northeast. Click here to see the latest forecast cone.

A new disturbance out in the open Atlantic will move into more favorable development conditions over the next 5 days. The disturbance has a 20% chance of developing as it drifts northwest. There is also an area to watch in the Caribbean Sea with a 20% chance of developing in the next 5 days. Continue to check back in with us. The WBRZ Weather Team is watching the tropics around the clock and will bring you updates as they come.

