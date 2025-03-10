Monday AM Forecast: Great conditions to start the week, eyes on next impact

Early this week will feature a lot of sunshine with comfortable temperatures in the afternoon and evening. By the end of the week into the weekend, our next storm system will deliver our next impact.

Today & Tonight: Any remaining clouds will quickly clear out after daybreak. This will lead to a lot of sunshine all day long. Temperatures will be comfortable, with highs in the lower 70s. Overall a great day for outdoor plans and activities. Clear skies and light winds will allow temperatures to rapidly drop overnight. Lows will be quite chilly, in the lower 40s.

Up Next: More sunshine will continue on Tuesday, although highs will be a bit warmer. In general, temperatures will work their way up as the week progresses. A trough of low pressure will pass the area Wednesday into Thursday. Only a slight uptick in rain chances is expected, as the trough is rather weak, and available moisture will be low. A much stronger trough will approach late week into the weekend.

Rain coverage and clouds will first begin to increase on Friday. Coverage should remain limited, given the weak amount of lift in the area. Still, some stronger storms cannot be ruled out. The main lift from the trough will arrive on Saturday. Storms will be very likely for the first half of the weekend, including some severe storms. This is still 5-6 days out, which means that the exact timing and details could, and likely will, shift around as new data arrives. Nevertheless, this is a forecast to monitor especially with the busy Wearin' of the Green St. Patrick's Day Parade on Saturday.

-- Balin

