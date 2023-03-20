Latest Weather Blog
Monday AM Forecast: Freezing temperatures will bounce back fast
Layer up! The freezing temperatures will quickly turn around.
THE FORECAST
Today & Tonight: There is a freeze warning active until 10 a.m. this morning. With the wind, it feels like the 20s out there. Layer up! Temperatures will climb fast once the sun is up, and highs today will be near 60°. Tonight, temperatures will be chilly, near 40° but above freezing.
Up Next: Temperatures are going to rebound fast. High temperatures on Tuesday will reach the 70s and we will be back to nearly 80° by Wednesday afternoon. High temperatures will be in the 80s on Thursday and Friday afternoon too. Overnight lows will climb into the 50s & 60s. Humidity will climb a bit, but rain stays out of the forecast until Friday afternoon. The next cold front will bring in scattered showers on Friday afternoon and will clear overnight into Saturday morning. The weekend is looking warm and dry with mostly sunny skies. Click here to see the 7-day forecast.
