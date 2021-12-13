Monday AM Forecast: Above average temperatures continue this week

The Forecast:



After a chilly start this morning, temperatures will warm into the upper 60s and low 70s this afternoon. Clouds will build in as an upper-level disturbance passes overhead. A stray shower can't be entirely ruled out, but will not be anything too impactful for your Monday.





Looking Ahead:



The big story in weather this week is above average temperatures. Highs will soar into the upper 70s by Tuesday and into the 80s by Thursday. We will be close to record highs.



Over the weekend, a more unsettled weather pattern will take place with showers and storms returning to the area on Saturday. A slow moving front will allow for more showers to linger into Sunday. More details on timing will become more clear as we get closer to the weekend.







