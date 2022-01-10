Latest Weather Blog
Monday AM Forecast: A windy start to the week
Temperatures trending near normal this week.
THE FORECAST
Today & Tonight: Sunday’s cold front is leaving us with come clear and cool conditions. This afternoon will have plenty of sunshine, but temperatures will max out in the mid-50s. It will feel a bit cooler with windy conditions. Winds will be sustained from 10-15 mph and gusts will be 20-25 mph through the afternoon. Tonight, the cold air will really set in with temperatures dropping into the low 30s. Some areas may briefly reach freezing, but otherwise it may be a little frosty and just plain cold to start your Tuesday.
Up Next: On Tuesday afternoon, there will be more sunshine with temperatures maxing out around 60 degrees. Overnight temperatures will be in the 30s, but well above freezing on Wednesday morning will more sunshine instore on Wednesday afternoon. A gradual warmup will happen this week starting on Wednesday, afternoon highs will be near 60 degrees. Thursday morning will be well above freezing near 40 degrees. Thursday and Friday are expected to be sunny and clear with temperatures in the mid to upper 60s. Showers will return to the forecast on Saturday with the next cold front. Click here to see the 7-day forecast.
