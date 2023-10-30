Monday AM Forecast: A strong cold front arrives today bringing spookily cool temps in time for Halloween

With a cold front bringing much cooler and drier air to the state, you will need to pull those jackets and sweaters back out of the closet. High temperatures around 20 degrees cooler than last week will be present over the next few days.

Tonight & Tomorrow: A Dense Fog Advisory will be in effect until 9 a.m. this morning for parishes east of Baton Rouge ahead of a cold front. Our highest temperatures today will be felt in the morning, will a gradual cool down occurring throughout the day. Behind the front, overnight lows will become chilly, with temperatures this evening lowering into the 40s. Cloud cover stays elevated over the next 24 hours and we cannot rule out a spotty shower today and tomorrow.

Up Next: For Halloween, we’ll keep a spotty shower chance in the morning. Clouds also hang around for most of the day, then begin to clear by evening. The chill remains too, with highs struggling to reach 60°. The trick-or-treaters will be facing temperatures in the low to mid-50s. Afterward, it gets even cooler. We’re forecasting low temperatures in the 30s both on Wednesday and Thursday. We will be watching the frost/freeze potential, especially on Thursday morning. Those in the capital area and areas north will need to watch this closely as we may need to take action to protect plants and pipes before the week’s end.

The Tropics: As of Monday morning, there are no active tropical systems in the Atlantic basin. However, we are watching a broad area of low pressure located a couple hundred miles east of the Bahamas. While conditions are not favorable for development, a short-lived tropical depression or storm isn’t out of the question during the next day or so. This system will soon be swept out to sea, with no threat to the United States.

There is another area of concern in the southwest Caribbean. Gradual development of this wave as it moves generally westward toward Central America is expected. A tropical depression could form late this week when the system reaches the central or southwestern Caribbean Sea. At this point, the system is no threat to Louisiana or the United States.

-- Emma Kate Cowan

