Baton Rouge, Louisiana
Mom that lost her son to gun violence gives back to support grieving moms every Thanksgiving

1 hour 14 minutes 37 seconds ago Thursday, November 28 2024 Nov 28, 2024 November 28, 2024 10:48 PM November 28, 2024 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: David Hamilton

BATON ROUGE - Wanda Jackson lost her son Justin Henry to gun violence on Thanksgiving of 2021. A year after his death, she decided to mark the anniversary with action and began packing boxes with Thanksgiving prep meals for mothers who have also lost their sons due to gun violence.

"This is probably their first Thanksgiving without their child," Jackson said.

In 2022, she gave away four boxes, in honor of her son's four children. Since then the giveaway has grown and this year, she is giving away over six boxes to mothers. She told WBRZ she plans to continue this tradition next year. 

Each box contains ham, green beans, yams, rolls, soda, gift cards, and a special card with a note letting the recipient know that Jackson is available for support any time they need it. Something that's not in the box but is included is a hug from her for every mom.

"It doesn't cost you anything and that's the best thing somebody can get that day because you don't know what they're going through that day," Jackson said.

