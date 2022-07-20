Latest Weather Blog
Mom, grandmother indicted for murder after forcing 4-year-old to drink whiskey
BATON ROUGE - Two women accused of forcing a 4-year-old girl to drink alcohol as a form of punishment were formally charged with murder in the child's death.
Back in April, first responders were called to a home on Wallis Street where they found China Record unresponsive.
Investigators later learned the girl's grandmother, 53-year-old Roxanne Record, caught the 4-year-old taking a sip of Canadian Mist whiskey and then allegedly forced the girl to drink the rest of the bottle, according to arrest documents.
Police said the girl's mother, 28-year-old Kadjah Record watched the whole thing unfold and did nothing to stop it.
Roxanne Record reportedly told detectives she wanted to take full blame for China's death and admitted she "went too far" punishing the girl. She was indicted on an additional charge of cruelty to juveniles.
