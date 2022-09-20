Latest Weather Blog
Model from Baton Rouge left paralyzed after deadly out-of-state crash
BATON ROUGE - A recent college graduate and granddaughter of a Louisiana lawmaker was on a trip pursuing her modeling career when she was involved in a major crash in another state.
Diamond Jonise was reportedly on a cross-country trip to participate in New York Fashion Week with other aspiring models when their RV was involved in a violent crash with an 18-wheeler on I-66 in Virginia. The Sept. 8 wreck left two of the passengers dead, both of them from the Houston, Texas area.
State Rep. C. Denise Marcelle, Jonise's grandmother, said Jonise was also supposed to be celebrating her 23rd birthday the day of the crash.
Marcelle and other members of Jonise's family have been giving updates on her condition through social media. She reportedly suffered multiple spinal injuries and is paralyzed from the waist down.
As of Tuesday, Jonise was said to be improving but was unable to fly home due to potential complications. Her family has set up a GoFundMe page to help pay for her medical expenses.
The driver of the RV, 25-year-old Ifreke E. Inyang of Houston, Texas, has since been booked on charges of reckless driving and driving without a valid driver's license.
