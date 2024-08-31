Mississippi woman arrested after officials find $75,000 worth of marijuana in vehicle on I-55

KENTWOOD - Detectives arrested a Mississippi woman on multiple drug charges after officials found 50 pounds of marijuana in her vehicle on Interstate 55 in the Kentwood area.

Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff's Office said Narcotics Detectives were conducting proactive drug enforcement along I-55 near Kentwood when they saw a vehicle traveling slowly in the left lane holding up traffic.

The driver, Amari Williams, 23, was pulled over where detectives discovered more than 47 vacuum-sealed bags with 50 pounds of high-grade marijuana. According to deputies, the drugs are estimated to be worth $75,000.

Williams was booked into the Tangipahoa Parish Jail on August 26 for one count of Possession with Intent to Distribute a Schedule 1 Controlled Dangerous Substance.