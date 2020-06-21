Mississippi River at Baton Rouge falls below flood stage

For the first time in 156 days, the Mississippi River at Baton Rouge has fallen below flood stage.



As of 9:00 AM CDT Sunday, the stage was at 34.8 feet. Flood stage is at 35.0 feet.

The river is expected to continue falling to 23.98 feet by Saturday, July 18.









This year’s Mississippi River flood has garnered less attention, partially due to other significant news events, and also because the levels did not substantially threaten the area with any major impacts. The peak crest (provisional) was 44.58 feet on April 16—the 5th highest on record. In 2019, the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers considered operating the Morganza Spillway for just the third time in its history, but this ultimately did not happen. The Bonnet Carre Spillway did open in 2019—the first time that it had ever been used in consecutive years. From April 3 to May 1, 2020, the structure operated for a third straight year. This marked the 14th use since construction completed in 1931.