Mississippi officials responding to ammonia leak at plant by Yazoo City, residents asked to evacuate

Credit WAPT, Kevin James

YAZOO CITY, Miss. - Mississippi officials are responding after an ammonia leak happened at the CF Industries plant, resulting in residents in the immediate area having to evacuate, WAPT reports.

Officials began responding to the leak at the CF Industries ammonia plant on U.S. Highway 49 around Wednesday afternoon; residents described feeling a strong jolt similar to an explosion.

An evacuation order was issued for residents in the Renshaw Road and Generette Road area nearby the plant. The American Red Cross opened a reception center in the city to support residents.

CF Industries, the owner of this plant, is currently working on building an ammonia plant in Ascension Parish.

According to Mississippi Governor Tate Reeves, no injuries or deaths were reported and reports indicate the leak is due to an explosion.