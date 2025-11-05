Latest Weather Blog
Mississippi officials responding to ammonia leak at plant by Yazoo City, residents asked to evacuate
YAZOO CITY, Miss. - Mississippi officials are responding after an ammonia leak happened at the CF Industries plant, resulting in residents in the immediate area having to evacuate, WAPT reports.
Officials began responding to the leak at the CF Industries ammonia plant on U.S. Highway 49 around Wednesday afternoon; residents described feeling a strong jolt similar to an explosion.
An evacuation order was issued for residents in the Renshaw Road and Generette Road area nearby the plant. The American Red Cross opened a reception center in the city to support residents.
CF Industries, the owner of this plant, is currently working on building an ammonia plant in Ascension Parish.
Trending News
According to Mississippi Governor Tate Reeves, no injuries or deaths were reported and reports indicate the leak is due to an explosion.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Pipe and Steel Industrial unveils $5.1 million expansion of Livingston Parish facility
-
Utility company delays removal of sparking tree, action taken after call to...
-
Livingston Parish deputies arrest 13 men accused of soliciting children using social...
-
LDH says SNAP funds will be distributed Nov. 7 after funds from...
-
$100 thrift store find leads to search for original owners' family
Sports Video
-
Bring on Bama: Get ready for Tigers vs. Tide with a flashback...
-
No. 5 LSU women's basketball dominates Houston Christian to win season opener
-
Week 9 Fans' Choice Finalists: VOTE NOW!
-
LSU's Verge Ausberry named permanent Athletic Director
-
WATCH: Frank Wilson prepares for first game as interim head coach as...