Mississippi man accused of traveling to Baton Rouge for attempted sexual liaison with minor
BATON ROUGE — Louisiana State Police said Monday officers had arrested a Mississippi man and accused him of traveling to Baton Rouge to have sex with a 14-year-old.
Bruce Wells of Tylertown, Mississippi, was accused of attempted felony carnal knowledge of a juvenile and booked into the East Baton Rouge Parish Prison, the agency said.
Troopers said the special victims unit and FBI opened an investigation regarding the sexual exploitation of a minor. On Saturday, State Police said, Wells traveled to Baton Rouge to meet the minor and was arrested.
