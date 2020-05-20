Mississippi governor selects former Angola warden Burl Cain as Department of Corrections commissioner

Burl Cain, former warden of the Louisiana State Penitentiary, has been selected to fill a leadership role at Mississippi's Department of Corrections.

The Daily Journal reports Governor Tate Reeves announced the longtime Angola prison warden as commissioner of the Mississippi DOC on Wednesday.

Gov. @tatereeves will tap former Louisiana prison warden Burl Cain as Department of Corrections commissioner.



Cain was warden at Angola prison in Louisiana for 20 years. — Caleb Bedillion (@CalebBedillion) May 20, 2020

Cain resigned from his position at Angola in 2015 in the wake of investigative reports by The Advocate into his business and real estate dealings, which came under scrutiny from the state legislative auditor.

Cain was first assigned to the prison in 1995 and became the longest-serving warden at Angola in 2008.