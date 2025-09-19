89°
Mississippi couple accused of stealing $59,000 in Medicaid funds through Louisiana Health Department

Friday, September 19 2025
BATON ROUGE — The attorney general's office said Friday a Mississippi couple had been arrested on allegations that they stole government benefits after filing false public records.

The Louisiana Department of Health said Johnathan Fore, 51, and Janice Fore, 53, falsely claimed they lived in Louisiana while receiving Medicaid benefts. Agents said the pair had moved to Mississippi about three years before the theft was detected, according the attorney general.

The amount lost was more than $59,000, according to the government.

The two were arrested in Magnolia, Mississippi, on Tuesday and brought to Louisiana on Thursday. They were booked at the East Baton Rouge Parish Prison on charges of government benefits fraud and filing false public records. A court date was not immediately known.

