Missing woman with dementia last seen near Baton Rouge hospital

BATON ROUGE - Police are looking for a missing woman with dementia who was last seen on Bluebonnet Boulevard early Monday morning.

The Baton Rouge Police Department said Debra Miletello, 59, was last seen in the area of Baton Rouge General's Bluebonnet campus. Police said they have not yet ruled out foul play in her disappearance.

Miletello is said to be around 5'6" and weigh roughly 160 pounds. She currently has black hair and a scar across her forehead.