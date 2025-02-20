33°
Missing woman with dementia found safe
UPDATE: The missing woman has been found safe.
---
BATON ROUGE - Police are searching for a missing woman with dementia.
Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to call Crime Stoppers at (225) 344-7867.
