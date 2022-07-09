Latest Weather Blog
Missing teen sisters from Denham Springs found safe, deputies say
UPDATE: Kasey and Leeah Jernigan were found and are in good condition, the sheriff's office said Saturday morning.
DENHAM SPRINGS - Deputies are asking for the public's help to find two missing sisters last seen Friday near Juban Road.
The Livingston Parish Sheriff's Office said 17-year-old Kasey Jernigan and her 13-year-old sister Leeah Jernigan were last seen Friday near the Circle K gas station by Juban Road and I-12.
Kasey was reportedly last seen wearing blue jeans and a tan crop top jacket. She is 5'6" and weighs approximately 210 pounds with brown eyes, brown hair and a nose ring in her septum.
Leeah was last seen wearing a black T-shirt and blue sweatpants. She is 5'2" and weighs approximately 100 pounds with brown eyes and blond hair.
Trending News
Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Kasey and Leeah Jernigan should call (225) 686-2241 ext. 1.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
After avoiding charges for 9 years, man indicted in his wife's grisly...
-
Episcopal great Jimmy Williams dies at age 43
-
Homeowner dealing with damage after phony cop crashed stolen car into her...
-
Louisiana's abortion ban back in effect as judge moves court battle to...
-
Louisiana's troubled teens unwelcome in Alabama after causing riot at facility this...