Missing teen found safe in Denham Springs

DENHAM SPRINGS - The Denham Springs Police Department has stated that a teen who went missing Friday night has been found safe.

According to authorities, 14-year-old Adam Goslinga was found and returned home.

Before being found, the teen was last seen leaving Montgomery Avenue, near U.S. 190, in Denham Springs on Friday shortly after 9 p.m.

Goslinga was wearing a white hoodie, grey and black striped jogging pants, yellow shoes, and a backpack at the time of his disappearance. The 14-year-old is 5 feet 7 inches tall.