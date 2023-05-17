72°
Latest Weather Blog
Missing Pensacola man with mental condition located
A 71-year-old man missing from Pensacola, who was believed to be in Louisiana, has been located.
According to Louisiana State Police, Ira Johnson, Jr. was located in Texas and is safe. Louisiana State Police was seeking the public's assistance on behalf of the Escambia County Sheriff's Office in locating Johnson.
Johnson was last seen by family members on Dec. 12 around 1:50 p.m., however Johnson did not return home.
Johnson was believed to be traveling in a black 2005 Dodge pickup truck with a Mississippi license plate bearing P571E. Police believed Johnson may have been traveling through Louisiana.
Trending News
Family members said that Johnson suffers from a medical condition which may impair his judgment.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Candlelight vigil held for 12-year-old who was shot, killed over the weekend
-
Senior citizens make history this spring by getting their college degrees
-
Man says sinkhole repairs created water leak, city says leak was there...
-
Deputies: Remote accountant steals nearly $32,000 from her former employer
-
Mother & child woke to find burglar standing over their bed; woman...