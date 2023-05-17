Missing Pensacola man with mental condition located

A 71-year-old man missing from Pensacola, who was believed to be in Louisiana, has been located.

According to Louisiana State Police, Ira Johnson, Jr. was located in Texas and is safe. Louisiana State Police was seeking the public's assistance on behalf of the Escambia County Sheriff's Office in locating Johnson.

Johnson was last seen by family members on Dec. 12 around 1:50 p.m., however Johnson did not return home.

Johnson was believed to be traveling in a black 2005 Dodge pickup truck with a Mississippi license plate bearing P571E. Police believed Johnson may have been traveling through Louisiana.

Family members said that Johnson suffers from a medical condition which may impair his judgment.