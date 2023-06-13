Missing New Orleans man believed to be dead returns to family

NEW ORLEANS - A man who had been reported missing Monday and was said to have been dead by at least one family member returned home just hours later, according to WWL-TV.

Demietrieck Scott, 47, was reported missing Monday morning. Family members said they had not had contact with Scott since May 31 and that his food trailer was left unattended for days. Event organizers for the Zydeco Fest, which was held over the weekend of June 10, also said Scott was scheduled to cook for the festivities but neither confirmed nor showed up.

Early Monday morning, a body was found in an industrial part of New Orleans. His daughter reportedly told several media outlets the body was Scott's.

However, Scott returned to his family just hours later, alive and well.

"Life kicked in, life caved in," Scott told WWL-TV. "I just needed time for me to sit around and think."