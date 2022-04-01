Missing Louisiana ride-share driver's vehicle found in Missouri, police say

Ella Quiana Goodie

ST. JOSEPH, Miss. - Police found the vehicle of missing Lafayette ride-share driver Ella Goodie in Missouri on Friday.

Louisiana State Police said Ella Goodie's 2012 Audi Q5 was located Friday morning in St. Joseph, Missouri, the same place where Brandon Francisco—a person of interest in Goodie's disappearance—was arrested one week ago.

Investigators with State Police, the Scott Police Department, and the St. Joseph Police Department are still searching for Goodie.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Ella Goodie should contact State Police at 318-484-2194 or the Scott Police Department at 337-233-3715.