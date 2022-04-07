68°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
Missing juror faces arrest after no-show at trial in LSU basketball star's murder

2 hours 20 minutes 47 seconds ago Thursday, April 07 2022
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE - One of the jurors involved in the trial of LSU basketball player Wayde Sims' accused murderer has a warrant out for his arrest after he failed to appear at court Wednesday.

A jury was seated this week for the trial of Dyteon Simpson, who's charged with killing Sims during a street fight back in 2018. However, court documents obtained by WBRZ Thursday show one of those jurors has a warrant for his arrest after he did not show up at the 19th Judicial District Court.

The court order said law enforcement was tasked with taking juror Will Bolton Jr. into custody and delivering him to Judge William Jorden. 

Opening statements were slated to begin at 9 a.m. Thursday.

This is a developing story. 

