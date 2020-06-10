Missing infant found dead in Texas, father arrested

73°
Source: KTRK
By: WBRZ Staff

GAINESVILLE, Texas - A missing 3-month-old girl from Gainesville, Texas was found dead after an Amber Alert was issued early Tuesday morning.

According to an ABC affiliate station, KTRK, 30-year-old Jeremy Nathaniel Brown was accused of abducting Lyrik Aliyana Brown.

The baby was found in a car seat inside of a vehicle that was submerged in the water at the Red River near I-35. 

Police say Brown was arrested after he was found next to the vehicle around 4 p.m.

Brown remains in custody as an investigation into the child's abduction and death continues.

