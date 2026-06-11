Missing child alert canceled after non-verbal teen last seen at New Orleans home is found safe

NEW ORLEANS — Louisiana State Police issued a missing child advisory for a 17-year-old from New Orleans.

The non-verbal teen was discovered missing from an Eastview Drive home on Wednesday around 9:37 p.m. He is believed to have left with a man identified as Tommie Mango, officials said.

By 7:35 a.m. on Thursday, the teen had been found.

Mango, 26, was also found. The New Orleans Police Department is continuing to investigate the matter.