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Missing child alert canceled after non-verbal teen last seen at New Orleans home is found safe

2 hours 27 minutes 59 seconds ago Thursday, June 11 2026 Jun 11, 2026 June 11, 2026 5:50 AM June 11, 2026 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

NEW ORLEANS — Louisiana State Police issued a missing child advisory for a 17-year-old from New Orleans. 

The non-verbal teen was discovered missing from an Eastview Drive home on Wednesday around 9:37 p.m. He is believed to have left with a man identified as Tommie Mango, officials said.

By 7:35 a.m. on Thursday, the teen had been found. 

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Mango, 26, was also found. The New Orleans Police Department is continuing to investigate the matter. 

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