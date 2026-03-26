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Missing child alert canceled after authorities find 10-year-old Monroe boy safe
MONROE - Louisiana State Police canceled a Level II Missing Child Advisory for a 10-year-old in Ouachita Parish after he was found safe.
The boy was last seen around 8:30 p.m. on Wednesday at his family's home in Monroe, according to the State Police alert. By 8:45 a.m. the next morning, he was found safe and the alert was canceled.
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