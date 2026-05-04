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Missing 3-year-old boy in New Orleans found safe

2 hours 48 minutes 52 seconds ago Sunday, May 03 2026 May 3, 2026 May 03, 2026 10:01 PM May 03, 2026 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

NEW ORLEANS - A missing 3-year-old boy in New Orleans was found safe Sunday. 

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State Police said that the toddler was found shortly after 10 p.m. 

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