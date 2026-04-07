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Missing 28-year-old from Montpelier found with stolen vehicle, deputies said
MONTPELIER - The St. Helena Parish Sheriff's Department said a missing 28-year-old from Montpelier was found in Alabama in a stolen vehicle from the parish.
Pondexter was found in good health. He will be extradited back to St. Helena Parish to face charges.
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The investigation remains ongoing.
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