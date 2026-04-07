58°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Missing 28-year-old from Montpelier found with stolen vehicle, deputies said

1 hour 30 minutes 56 seconds ago Tuesday, April 07 2026 Apr 7, 2026 April 07, 2026 9:09 PM April 07, 2026 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Adam Burruss

MONTPELIER - The St. Helena Parish Sheriff's Department said a missing 28-year-old from Montpelier was found in Alabama in a stolen vehicle from the parish.

Pondexter was found in good health. He will be extradited back to St. Helena Parish to face charges.

Trending News

The investigation remains ongoing.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days