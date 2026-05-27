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Police identify man, woman killed in domestic shooting at Newcastle Avenue apartment complex
BATON ROUGE — Two people are dead after a Wednesday morning shooting at an apartment complex along Newcastle Avenue.
Officials told WBRZ that the shooting happened around 10:30 a.m. at Afton Oaks Apartments.
Sources at the scene said the victim, a woman, was shot by her boyfriend, who was also killed.
The Baton Rouge Police Department identified the two as Averia Arceneaux, 33, and Johvon McKinley, 29.
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The East Baton Rouge Parish Coroner's Office, along with Baton Rouge Police, responded to the scene.
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