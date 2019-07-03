Missing 2-year-old found dead in car in Texas

DENTON, TX - A missing 2-year-old boy was found dead in a car in Texas Wednesday morning after an "extensive" search.

"We are all heartbroken," Denton Police Chief Frank Dixon said at a news conference on Wednesday. "The family is just devastated. The mother is being treated right now for some undetermined medical conditions. She had a panic attack when she was notified."

Sarbesh Gurung disappeared Tuesday afternoon after his mom said she put him down for a nap, according to WFAA.

Officials said a search unfolded Tuesday with more than 200 people helping, including police and community members.

The town's police chief said Sarbesh was found dead in car within the search area, not far from the family's home. It's still unclear how the boy got into the car.

"It's not a time to point fingers, it's not a time to assign blame," the chief said. "It's a time for us collectively to come together, grieve together and heal together."

There were no obvious signs of trauma, Dixon said. The boy's body will be taken to the medical examiner's office for an autopsy.

"There's a lot of things we don't have answers for," Dixon said. "There's no persons of interest right now because we have nothing leading us to believe this was an intentional act of homicide."

The chief noted that the boy could have overheated very quickly in a car.

The major crimes unit is investigating.