Missing 12-year-old girl from Texas found, person of interest in custody in Baton Rouge

Tuesday, July 30 2024
Source: WBRZ, KPRC
By: Sarah Lawrence

BATON ROUGE - A missing 12-year-old girl from Houston was found, officials said. 

A 26-year-old man who was last seen with her was taken into custody in Baton Rouge on Tuesday after an AMBER Alert was sent out. 

The East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff's Office said a deputy spotted Ariel Anderson's vehicle along Plank Road on Tuesday. He was taken into custody as a person of interest. 

The 12-year-old and Anderson were last seen at a Houston area motel. Family members told KPRC that her debit card was last used at a motel in Baton Rouge. 

