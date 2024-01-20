Missing 10-year-old boys found safe after search Friday

WEST FELICIANA PARISH - Two 10-year-old boys were found safe after an intensive search in a wooded area south of St. Francisville Friday night.

According to the West Feliciana Parish Sheriff's Office, the boys were reported missing after they got turned around in the wooded area. Deputies began searching immediately due to the dropping temperatures.

“We knew there was a short window for a successful rescue with the forecast calling for a low in the mid-twenties,” Sheriff Brian Spillman said. “We immediately called for assistance from Louisiana State Penitentiary K9 team, as well as air support from the East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff’s Office."

At 11 p.m., deputies and a K9 team found fresh tracks, which they followed before finding the boys. The boys were checked out by EMS before being released to their families.

West Feliciana fire personnel, family members, neighbors and volunteers also assisted in the search.